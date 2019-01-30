Tuesday, Jan. 29 EAST

Fairfield 59, Siena 55

Florida Gulf Coast 67, NJIT 35

SOUTH

Campbell 66, Longwood 60

Gardner-Webb 75, Charleston Southern 65

Hampton 67, SC-Upstate 43

High Point 56, Winthrop 54

Liberty 77, Lipscomb 60

North Florida 71, Kennesaw St. 60

Stetson 69, Jacksonville 56

Texas-Arlington 76, Louisiana-Lafayette 61

UNC-Asheville 52, Presbyterian 43

MIDWEST

Iowa St. 105, Texas Tech 66

Wichita St. 57, East Carolina 47

SOUTHWEST

Temple 75, Tulsa 61

