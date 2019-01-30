Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Albany (NY) 59, New Hampshire 41
Boston U. 47, Lafayette 44
Lehigh 51, Loyola (Md.) 42
St. Bonaventure 84, Rhode Island 68
Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.
VCU 52, UMass 48
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.