Wednesday, Jan. 30 EAST

Albany (NY) 59, New Hampshire 41

Boston U. 47, Lafayette 44

Lehigh 51, Loyola (Md.) 42

St. Bonaventure 84, Rhode Island 68

SOUTH

VCU 52, UMass 48

