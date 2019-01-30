Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

January 30, 2019
 
Wednesday, Jan. 30
EAST

Albany (NY) 59, New Hampshire 41

Boston U. 47, Lafayette 44

Lehigh 51, Loyola (Md.) 42

St. Bonaventure 84, Rhode Island 68

SOUTH

VCU 52, UMass 48

