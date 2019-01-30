Albany (NY) 59, New Hampshire 41
American U. 70, Holy Cross 58
Binghamton 73, Hartford 62
Boston U. 47, Lafayette 44
Bucknell 77, Navy 43
Colgate 70, Army 58
Lehigh 51, Loyola (Md.) 42
Maine 79, Mass.-Lowell 45
Rider 68, Marist 58
St. Bonaventure 84, Rhode Island 68
Stony Brook 57, UMBC 44
Cincinnati 57, South Florida 56
New Orleans 67, Northwestern St. 62
Tulane 62, Memphis 61
UCF 58, Houston 56
VCU 52, UMass 48
Kansas 88, Oklahoma 79
Miami (Ohio) 67, Ohio 61
Nebraska-Omaha 91, Peru State 44
TCU 61, Kansas St. 47
Abilene Christian 72, Texas A&M-CC 68
Baylor 66, Oklahoma St. 58
Houston Baptist 60, Incarnate Word 59
Lamar 78, Nicholls 65
Oral Roberts 66, Purdue Fort Wayne 56
Sam Houston St. 94, SE Louisiana 63
Stephen F. Austin 59, Cent. Arkansas 53
Air Force 75, San Diego St. 66
Boise St. 70, Colorado St. 57
