Wednesday, Jan. 30 EAST

Albany (NY) 59, New Hampshire 41

American U. 70, Holy Cross 58

Binghamton 73, Hartford 62

Boston U. 47, Lafayette 44

Bucknell 77, Navy 43

Colgate 70, Army 58

Lehigh 51, Loyola (Md.) 42

Maine 79, Mass.-Lowell 45

Rider 68, Marist 58

St. Bonaventure 84, Rhode Island 68

Stony Brook 57, UMBC 44

SOUTH

Cincinnati 57, South Florida 56

New Orleans 67, Northwestern St. 62

Tulane 62, Memphis 61

UCF 58, Houston 56

VCU 52, UMass 48

MIDWEST

Kansas 88, Oklahoma 79

Miami (Ohio) 67, Ohio 61

Nebraska-Omaha 91, Peru State 44

TCU 61, Kansas St. 47

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 72, Texas A&M-CC 68

Baylor 66, Oklahoma St. 58

Houston Baptist 60, Incarnate Word 59

Lamar 78, Nicholls 65

Oral Roberts 66, Purdue Fort Wayne 56

Sam Houston St. 94, SE Louisiana 63

Stephen F. Austin 59, Cent. Arkansas 53

FAR WEST

Air Force 75, San Diego St. 66

Boise St. 70, Colorado St. 57

