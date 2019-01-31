Thursday, Jan. 31 EAST

Davidson 62, George Washington 42

Fordham 65, La Salle 54

Syracuse 72, Virginia 68

Virginia Tech 74, Pittsburgh 58

SOUTH

Belmont 91, SE Missouri 57

Chattanooga 72, W. Carolina 58

ETSU 85, UNC-Greensboro 76

Furman 57, Samford 36

Louisville 78, UConn 69

Maryland 75, Wisconsin 57

Mercer 81, Wofford 79

Murray St. 64, Jacksonville St. 59

N. Kentucky 60, IUPUI 57

NC State 59, Wake Forest 50

Notre Dame 101, Clemson 63

South Carolina 74, Kentucky 70

Southern Miss. 71, FIU 57

Tennessee 67, Florida 50

UT Martin 73, Tennessee St. 61

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 67, Detroit 51

E. Illinois 80, E. Kentucky 60

Morehead St. 73, SIU-Edwardsville 67

Wright St. 72, Ill.-Chicago 47

SOUTHWEST

W. Kentucky 81, UTSA 62

FAR WEST

California Baptist 83, Utah Valley 54

UC Riverside 60, Hawaii 55

