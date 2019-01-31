Davidson 62, George Washington 42
Fordham 65, La Salle 54
Syracuse 72, Virginia 68
Virginia Tech 74, Pittsburgh 58
Belmont 91, SE Missouri 57
Chattanooga 72, W. Carolina 58
ETSU 85, UNC-Greensboro 76
Furman 57, Samford 36
Louisville 78, UConn 69
Maryland 75, Wisconsin 57
Mercer 81, Wofford 79
Murray St. 64, Jacksonville St. 59
N. Kentucky 60, IUPUI 57
NC State 59, Wake Forest 50
Notre Dame 101, Clemson 63
South Carolina 74, Kentucky 70
Southern Miss. 71, FIU 57
Tennessee 67, Florida 50
UT Martin 73, Tennessee St. 61
Cleveland St. 67, Detroit 51
E. Illinois 80, E. Kentucky 60
Morehead St. 73, SIU-Edwardsville 67
Wright St. 72, Ill.-Chicago 47
W. Kentucky 81, UTSA 62
California Baptist 83, Utah Valley 54
UC Riverside 60, Hawaii 55
___
