1. UConn (11-0) at No. 8 Baylor. Next: at Houston, Sunday.
2. Notre Dame (13-1) beat Pittsburgh 100-44. Next: at Georgia Tech, Sunday.
3. Louisville (13-0) beat North Carolina 73-66. Next: at Duke, Sunday.
4. Maryland (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Saturday.
5. Oregon (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Friday.
6. Stanford (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Friday.
7. Mississippi State (13-1) beat Arkansas 93-69. Next: vs. No. 16 Kentucky, Sunday.
8. Baylor (9-1) vs. No. 1 UConn. Next: at Texas Tech, Sunday.
9. N.C. State (14-0) beat Duke 63-51. Next: at Boston College, Sunday.
10. Tennessee (12-1) beat Auburn 78-69. Next: vs. Missouri, Sunday.
11. Oregon State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Friday.
12. Minnesota (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.
13. Texas (11-2) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Sunday.
14. Syracuse (12-2) beat Clemson 84-75. Next: at Virginia Tech, Sunday.
15. Michigan State (11-1) at Northwestern. Next: at Indiana, Sunday.
16. Kentucky (14-1) beat Vanderbilt 77-55 Next: at No. 7 Mississippi State, Sunday.
17. Gonzaga (13-1) vs. Saint Mary’s. Next: vs. Pacific, Saturday.
18. California (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. UCLA, Friday.
19. Iowa (9-3) vs. Nebraska. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Monday.
20. Marquette (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 DePaul, Friday.
21. Texas A&M (11-2) vs. No. 23 South Carolina. Next: at LSU, Sunday.
22. Arizona State (9-3) did not play. Next: at Utah, Friday.
23. South Carolina (8-4) at No. 21 Texas A&M. Next: vs. Alabama, Sunday.
24. DePaul (10-4) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Marquette, Friday.
25. Iowa State (11-2) did not play. Next: at Kansas, Saturday.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.