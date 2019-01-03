Thursday

1. UConn (11-0) at No. 8 Baylor. Next: at Houston, Sunday.

2. Notre Dame (13-1) beat Pittsburgh 100-44. Next: at Georgia Tech, Sunday.

3. Louisville (13-0) beat North Carolina 73-66. Next: at Duke, Sunday.

4. Maryland (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Saturday.

5. Oregon (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Friday.

6. Stanford (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Friday.

7. Mississippi State (13-1) beat Arkansas 93-69. Next: vs. No. 16 Kentucky, Sunday.

8. Baylor (9-1) vs. No. 1 UConn. Next: at Texas Tech, Sunday.

9. N.C. State (14-0) beat Duke 63-51. Next: at Boston College, Sunday.

10. Tennessee (12-1) beat Auburn 78-69. Next: vs. Missouri, Sunday.

11. Oregon State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Friday.

12. Minnesota (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.

13. Texas (11-2) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Sunday.

14. Syracuse (12-2) beat Clemson 84-75. Next: at Virginia Tech, Sunday.

15. Michigan State (11-2) lost to Northwestern 70-62. Next: at Indiana, Sunday.

16. Kentucky (14-1) beat Vanderbilt 77-55 Next: at No. 7 Mississippi State, Sunday.

17. Gonzaga (13-1) vs. Saint Mary’s. Next: vs. Pacific, Saturday.

18. California (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. UCLA, Friday.

19. Iowa (10-3) beat Nebraska 77-71. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Monday.

20. Marquette (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 DePaul, Friday.

21. Texas A&M (11-2) vs. No. 23 South Carolina. Next: at LSU, Sunday.

22. Arizona State (9-3) did not play. Next: at Utah, Friday.

23. South Carolina (8-4) at No. 21 Texas A&M. Next: vs. Alabama, Sunday.

24. DePaul (10-4) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Marquette, Friday.

25. Iowa State (11-2) did not play. Next: at Kansas, Saturday.

