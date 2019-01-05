1. UConn (11-1) did not play. Next: at Houston, Sunday.
2. Notre Dame (13-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Sunday.
3. Louisville (13-0) did not play. Next: at Duke, Sunday.
4. Maryland (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Saturday.
5. Oregon (12-1) beat Washington 84-71. Next: vs. Washington State, Sunday.
6. Stanford (11-1) beat Southern Cal 72-64. Next: vs. UCLA, Sunday.
7. Mississippi State (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Kentucky, Sunday.
8. Baylor (10-1) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Sunday.
9. N.C. State (14-0) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Sunday.
10. Tennessee (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Sunday.
11. Oregon State (11-2) beat Washington State 76-69. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.
12. Minnesota (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.
13. Texas (11-2) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Sunday.
14. Syracuse (12-2) did not play. Next: at Virginia Tech, Sunday.
15. Michigan State (11-2) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Sunday.
16. Kentucky (14-1) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Mississippi State, Sunday.
17. Gonzaga (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Saturday.
18. California (9-3) lost to UCLA 84-79, OT. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.
19. Iowa (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Monday.
20. Marquette (12-3) beat No. 24 DePaul 96-63. Next: at Villanova, Friday.
21. Texas A&M (11-3) did not play. Next: at LSU, Sunday.
22. Arizona State (10-3) beat Utah 65-63. Next: at Colorado, Sunday.
23. South Carolina (9-4) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Sunday.
24. DePaul (10-5) lost to No. 20 Marquette 96-63. Next: at Georgetown, Friday.
25. Iowa State (11-2) did not play. Next: at Kansas, Saturday.
