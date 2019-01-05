Saturday

1. UConn (11-1) did not play. Next: at Houston, Sunday.

2. Notre Dame (13-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Sunday.

3. Louisville (13-0) did not play. Next: at Duke, Sunday.

4. Maryland (12-1) vs. Ohio State. Next: at Nebraska, Tuesday.

5. Oregon (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Sunday.

6. Stanford (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. UCLA, Sunday.

7. Mississippi State (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Kentucky, Sunday.

8. Baylor (10-1) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Sunday.

9. N.C. State (14-0) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Sunday.

10. Tennessee (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Sunday.

11. Oregon State (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.

12. Minnesota (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.

13. Texas (11-2) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Sunday.

14. Syracuse (12-2) did not play. Next: at Virginia Tech, Sunday.

15. Michigan State (11-2) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Sunday.

16. Kentucky (14-1) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Mississippi State, Sunday.

17. Gonzaga (15-1) beat Pacific 83-63. Next: vs. Portland, Saturday.

18. California (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.

19. Iowa (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Monday.

20. Marquette (12-3) did not play. Next: at Villanova, Friday.

21. Texas A&M (11-3) did not play. Next: at LSU, Sunday.

22. Arizona State (10-3) did not play. Next: at Colorado, Sunday.

23. South Carolina (9-4) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Sunday.

24. DePaul (10-5) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Friday.

25. Iowa State (12-2) beat Kansas 82-73. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.

