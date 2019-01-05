Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

January 5, 2019 5:54 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday

1. UConn (11-1) did not play. Next: at Houston, Sunday.

2. Notre Dame (13-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Sunday.

3. Louisville (13-0) did not play. Next: at Duke, Sunday.

4. Maryland (13-1) beat Ohio State 75-69. Next: at Nebraska, Tuesday.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. Oregon (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Sunday.

6. Stanford (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. UCLA, Sunday.

7. Mississippi State (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Kentucky, Sunday.

8. Baylor (10-1) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Sunday.

9. N.C. State (14-0) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Sunday.

10. Tennessee (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Sunday.

11. Oregon State (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.

12. Minnesota (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.

13. Texas (11-2) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Sunday.

14. Syracuse (12-2) did not play. Next: at Virginia Tech, Sunday.

15. Michigan State (11-2) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Sunday.

16. Kentucky (14-1) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Mississippi State, Sunday.

17. Gonzaga (15-1) beat Pacific 83-63. Next: vs. Portland, Saturday.

18. California (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.

19. Iowa (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Monday.

20. Marquette (12-3) did not play. Next: at Villanova, Friday.

21. Texas A&M (11-3) did not play. Next: at LSU, Sunday.

22. Arizona State (10-3) did not play. Next: at Colorado, Sunday.

23. South Carolina (9-4) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Sunday.

24. DePaul (10-5) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Friday.

25. Iowa State (12-2) beat Kansas 82-73. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument