The Associated Press
 
Women’s Top 25 Fared

January 6, 2019 1:59 pm
 
Sunday

1. UConn (12-1) beat Houston 81-61. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Wednesday.

2. Notre Dame (13-1) at Georgia Tech. Next: vs. No. 3 Louisville, Thursday.

3. Louisville (13-0) at Duke. Next: at No. 2 Notre Dame, Thursday.

4. Maryland (13-1) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Tuesday.

5. Oregon (12-1) vs. Washington State. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.

6. Stanford (11-1) vs. UCLA. Next: at No. 22 Arizona State, Friday.

7. Mississippi State (13-1) vs. No. 16 Kentucky. Next: vs. Georgia, Thursday.

8. Baylor (10-1) at Texas Tech. Next: vs. Kansas State, Wednesday.

9. N.C. State (14-0) at Boston College. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Thursday.

10. Tennessee (12-1) vs. Missouri. Next: vs. No. 16 Kentucky, Thursday.

11. Oregon State (11-2) vs. Washington. Next: at UCLA, Friday.

12. Minnesota (12-1) vs. Illinois. Next: at No. 15 Michigan State, Wednesday.

13. Texas (11-2) at West Virginia. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Wednesday.

14. Syracuse (12-2) at Virginia Tech. Next: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.

15. Michigan State (11-2) at Indiana. Next: vs. No. 12 Minnesota, Wednesday.

16. Kentucky (14-1) at No. 7 Mississippi State. Next: at No. 10 Tennessee, Thursday.

17. Gonzaga (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Portland, Saturday.

18. California (9-3) vs. Southern Cal. Next: at Arizona, Friday.

19. Iowa (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Monday.

20. Marquette (12-3) did not play. Next: at Villanova, Friday.

21. Texas A&M (11-3) at LSU. Next: at Vanderbilt, Thursday.

22. Arizona State (10-3) at Colorado. Next: vs. No. 6 Stanford, Friday.

23. South Carolina (10-4) beat Alabama 62-59. Next: vs. Florida, Thursday.

24. DePaul (10-5) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Friday.

25. Iowa State (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.

