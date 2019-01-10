Listen Live Sports

Women’s Top 25 Fared

January 10, 2019 8:49 pm
 
Thursday

1. Notre Dame (14-1) vs. No. 2 Louisville. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Sunday.

2. Louisville (14-0) at No. 1 Notre Dame. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.

3. UConn (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Florida, Sunday.

4. Baylor (12-1) did not play. Next: at TCU, Saturday.

5. Oregon (13-1) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.

6. Stanford (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Arizona State, Friday.

7. Mississippi State (14-1) vs. Georgia. Next: at Auburn, Monday.

8. N.C. State (16-0) beat Pittsburgh 63-34. Next: at Virginia, Sunday.

9. Maryland (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan, Saturday.

10. Oregon State (12-2) did not play. Next: at UCLA, Friday.

11. Texas (13-2) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Iowa State, Saturday.

12. Syracuse (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.

13. Tennessee (12-2) vs. No. 16 Kentucky. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.

14. Gonzaga (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Portland, Saturday.

15. Marquette (12-3) did not play. Next: at Villanova, Friday.

16. Kentucky (14-2) at No. 13 Tennessee. Next: vs. Mississippi, Sunday.

17. Iowa (11-3) at Purdue. Next: at No. 18 Minnesota, Monday.

18. Minnesota (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Iowa, Monday.

19. Arizona State (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Stanford, Friday.

20. Iowa State (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Texas, Saturday.

21. South Carolina (11-4) beat Florida 71-40. Next: at LSU, Sunday.

22. Florida State (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.

23. Michigan State (12-3) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Monday.

24. California (10-3) did not play. Next: at Arizona, Friday.

25. Indiana (14-2) lost to Ohio State 55-50. Next: at Wisconsin, Sunday.

