1. Notre Dame (14-1) vs. No. 2 Louisville. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Sunday.
2. Louisville (14-0) at No. 1 Notre Dame. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.
3. UConn (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Florida, Sunday.
4. Baylor (12-1) did not play. Next: at TCU, Saturday.
5. Oregon (13-1) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.
6. Stanford (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Arizona State, Friday.
7. Mississippi State (14-1) vs. Georgia. Next: at Auburn, Monday.
8. N.C. State (16-0) beat Pittsburgh 63-34. Next: at Virginia, Sunday.
9. Maryland (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan, Saturday.
10. Oregon State (12-2) did not play. Next: at UCLA, Friday.
11. Texas (13-2) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Iowa State, Saturday.
12. Syracuse (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.
13. Tennessee (12-2) vs. No. 16 Kentucky. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.
14. Gonzaga (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Portland, Saturday.
15. Marquette (12-3) did not play. Next: at Villanova, Friday.
16. Kentucky (14-2) at No. 13 Tennessee. Next: vs. Mississippi, Sunday.
17. Iowa (11-3) at Purdue. Next: at No. 18 Minnesota, Monday.
18. Minnesota (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Iowa, Monday.
19. Arizona State (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Stanford, Friday.
20. Iowa State (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Texas, Saturday.
21. South Carolina (11-4) beat Florida 71-40. Next: at LSU, Sunday.
22. Florida State (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.
23. Michigan State (12-3) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Monday.
24. California (10-3) did not play. Next: at Arizona, Friday.
25. Indiana (14-2) lost to Ohio State 55-50. Next: at Wisconsin, Sunday.
