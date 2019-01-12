Listen Live Sports

Women’s Top 25 Fared

January 12, 2019 6:17 pm
 
1 min read
Saturday

1. Notre Dame (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Sunday.

2. Louisville (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.

3. UConn (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Florida, Sunday.

4. Baylor (13-1) beat TCU. 79-55 Next: at Kansas, Wednesday.

5. Oregon (14-1) did not play. Next: at UCLA, Sunday.

6. Stanford (13-1) did not play. Next: at Arizona, Sunday.

7. Mississippi State (15-1) did not play. Next: at Auburn, Monday.

8. N.C. State (16-0) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Sunday

9. Maryland (15-1) beat Michigan 83-69. Next: at No. 23 Michigan State, Thursday.

10. Oregon State (13-2) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Sunday.

11. Texas (13-2) at No. 20 Iowa State. Next: at Kansas State, Wednesday.

12. Syracuse (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.

13. Tennessee (12-3) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.

14. Gonzaga (15-1) vs. Portland. Next: at BYU, Thursday.

15. Marquette (13-3) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Sunday.

16. Kentucky (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Sunday.

17. Iowa (11-4) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Minnesota, Monday.

18. Minnesota (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Iowa, Monday.

19. Arizona State (11-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 California, Sunday.

20. Iowa State (13-2) vs. No. 11 Texas. Next: at West Virginia, Wednesday.

21. South Carolina (11-4) did not play. Next: at LSU, Sunday.

22. Florida State (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.

23. Michigan State (12-3) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Monday.

24. California (10-4) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Arizona State, Sunday.

25. Indiana (14-2) did not play. Next: at Wisconsin, Sunday.

