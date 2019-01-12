1. Notre Dame (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Sunday.
2. Louisville (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.
3. UConn (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Florida, Sunday.
4. Baylor (13-1) beat TCU. 79-55 Next: at Kansas, Wednesday.
5. Oregon (14-1) did not play. Next: at UCLA, Sunday.
6. Stanford (13-1) did not play. Next: at Arizona, Sunday.
7. Mississippi State (15-1) did not play. Next: at Auburn, Monday.
8. N.C. State (16-0) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Sunday
9. Maryland (15-1) beat Michigan 83-69. Next: at No. 23 Michigan State, Thursday.
10. Oregon State (13-2) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Sunday.
11. Texas (13-2) at No. 20 Iowa State. Next: at Kansas State, Wednesday.
12. Syracuse (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.
13. Tennessee (12-3) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.
14. Gonzaga (15-1) vs. Portland. Next: at BYU, Thursday.
15. Marquette (13-3) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Sunday.
16. Kentucky (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Sunday.
17. Iowa (11-4) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Minnesota, Monday.
18. Minnesota (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Iowa, Monday.
19. Arizona State (11-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 California, Sunday.
20. Iowa State (13-2) vs. No. 11 Texas. Next: at West Virginia, Wednesday.
21. South Carolina (11-4) did not play. Next: at LSU, Sunday.
22. Florida State (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.
23. Michigan State (12-3) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Monday.
24. California (10-4) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Arizona State, Sunday.
25. Indiana (14-2) did not play. Next: at Wisconsin, Sunday.
