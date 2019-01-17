Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

January 17, 2019 7:53 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Thursday

1. Notre Dame (17-1) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Sunday.

2. Baylor (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Sunday.

2. UConn (15-1) did not play. Next: at Temple, Saturday.

4. Louisville (15-1) vs. Virginia. Next: at Wake Forest, Sunday.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. Oregon (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Arizona State, Friday.

6. Stanford (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Friday.

7. Mississippi State (16-1) vs. No. 15 South Carolina. Next: at Florida, Thursday.

8. N.C. State (17-0) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.

9. Maryland (15-2) lost to No. 17 Michigan State 77-60. Next: vs. Penn State, Sunday.

10. Oregon State (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona, Friday.

11. Texas (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Saturday.

12. Syracuse (14-2) at Pittsburgh. Next: at Georgia Tech, Sunday.

13. Gonzaga (16-1) at BYU. Next: at San Diego, Saturday.

14. Marquette (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Friday.

15. South Carolina (12-4) at No. 7 Mississippi State. Next: vs. Missouri, Monday.

16. Kentucky (15-3) at LSU. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.

17. Michigan State (13-4) beat No. 9 Maryland 77-60. Next: at No. 20 Rutgers, Sunday.

18. Iowa State (13-4) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Saturday.

19. Arizona State (12-4) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Oregon, Friday.

20. Rutgers (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Michigan State, Sunday.

20. Tennessee (12-4) at Alabama. Next: vs. Arkansas, Monday.

22. Iowa (12-4) vs. Michigan. Next: at Illinois, Sunday.

23. Minnesota (12-4) at Wisconsin. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.

24. DePaul (12-5) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Friday.

25. Indiana (15-3) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state