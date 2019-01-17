Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women’s Top 25 Fared

January 17, 2019 11:06 pm
 
Thursday

1. Notre Dame (17-1) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Sunday.

2. Baylor (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Sunday.

2. UConn (15-1) did not play. Next: at Temple, Saturday.

4. Louisville (16-1) beat Virginia 91-43. Next: at Wake Forest, Sunday.

5. Oregon (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Arizona State, Friday.

6. Stanford (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Friday.

7. Mississippi State (17-1) beat No. 15 South Carolina 89-74. Next: at Florida, Thursday.

8. N.C. State (17-0) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.

9. Maryland (15-2) lost to No. 17 Michigan State 77-60. Next: vs. Penn State, Sunday.

10. Oregon State (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona, Friday.

11. Texas (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Saturday.

12. Syracuse (15-2) beat Pittsburgh 82-50. Next: at Georgia Tech, Sunday.

13. Gonzaga (16-2) lost to BYU 70-68. Next: at San Diego, Saturday.

14. Marquette (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Friday.

15. South Carolina (12-5) lost to No. 7 Mississippi State 89-74. Next: vs. Missouri, Monday.

16. Kentucky (16-3) beat LSU 64-60. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.

17. Michigan State (13-4) beat No. 9 Maryland 77-60. Next: at No. 20 Rutgers, Sunday.

18. Iowa State (13-4) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Saturday.

19. Arizona State (12-4) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Oregon, Friday.

20. Rutgers (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Michigan State, Sunday.

20. Tennessee (12-5) lost to Alabama 86-65. Next: vs. Arkansas, Monday.

22. Iowa (13-4) beat Michigan 75-61. Next: at Illinois, Sunday.

23. Minnesota (13-4) beat Wisconsin 78-50. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.

24. DePaul (12-5) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Friday.

25. Indiana (15-3) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.

