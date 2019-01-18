1. Notre Dame (17-1) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Sunday.
2. Baylor (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Sunday.
2. UConn (15-1) did not play. Next: at Temple, Saturday.
4. Louisville (16-1) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Sunday.
5. Oregon (15-1) vs. No. 19 Arizona State. Next: vs. Arizona, Sunday.
6. Stanford (14-1) vs. Washington. Next: vs. Washington State, Sunday.
7. Mississippi State (17-1) did not play. Next: at Florida, Thursday.
8. N.C. State (17-0) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.
9. Maryland (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. Penn State, Sunday.
10. Oregon State (14-2) vs. Arizona. Next: vs. No. 19 Arizona State, Sunday.
11. Texas (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Saturday.
12. Syracuse (15-2) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Sunday.
13. Gonzaga (16-2) did not play. Next: at San Diego, Saturday.
14. Marquette (15-3) beat Seton Hall 96-60. Next: vs. St. John’s, Sunday.
15. South Carolina (12-5) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Monday.
16. Kentucky (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.
17. Michigan State (13-4) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Rutgers, Sunday.
18. Iowa State (13-4) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Saturday.
19. Arizona State (12-4) at No. 5 Oregon. Next: at No. 10 Oregon State, Sunday.
20. Rutgers (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Michigan State, Sunday.
20. Tennessee (12-5) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Monday.
22. Iowa (13-4) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Sunday.
23. Minnesota (13-4) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.
24. DePaul (12-5) vs. St. John’s. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Sunday.
25. Indiana (15-3) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.
