1. Notre Dame (18-1) beat Boston College 92-63. Next: at No. 20 Tennessee, Thursday.

2. Baylor (14-1) vs. West Virginia. Next: vs. No. 18 Iowa State, Wednesday.

2. UConn (16-1) did not play. Next: vs. SMU, Wednesday.

4. Louisville (17-1) beat Wake Forest 73-49. Next: at Florida State, Thursday.

5. Oregon (16-1) vs. Arizona. Next: at Washington State, Friday.

6. Stanford (15-1) vs. Washington State. Next: at Colorado, Friday.

7. Mississippi State (17-1) did not play. Next: at Florida, Thursday.

8. N.C. State (18-0) beat Virginia Tech 70-61, OT. Next: vs. Clemson, Thursday.

9. Maryland (16-2) beat Penn State 79-67. Next: at Ohio State, Thursday.

10. Oregon State (15-2) vs. No. 19 Arizona State. Next: at Washington, Friday.

11. Texas (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas, Wednesday.

12. Syracuse (15-3) lost to Georgia Tech 65-55. Next: vs. Miami, Wednesday.

13. Gonzaga (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

14. Marquette (15-3) vs. St. John’s. Next: at Xavier, Friday.

15. South Carolina (12-5) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Monday.

16. Kentucky (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.

17. Michigan State (13-5) lost to No. 20 Rutgers 76-62. Next: vs. Illinois, Thursday.

18. Iowa State (14-4) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Baylor, Wednesday.

19. Arizona State (12-5) at No. 10 Oregon State. Next: vs. UCLA, Friday.

20. Rutgers (15-3) beat No. 17 Michigan State 76-62. Next: at No. 22 Iowa, Wednesday.

20. Tennessee (12-5) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Monday.

22. Iowa (13-4) at Illinois. Next: vs. No. 20 Rutgers, Wednesday.

23. Minnesota (13-4) at Nebraska. Next: vs. Purdue, Thursday.

24. DePaul (13-5) vs. Seton Hall. Next: at Butler, Friday.

25. Indiana (15-4) lost to Purdue 56-53. Next: vs. Michigan, Thursday.

