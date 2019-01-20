Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

January 20, 2019 7:56 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Sunday

1. Notre Dame (18-1) beat Boston College 92-63. Next: at No. 20 Tennessee, Thursday.

2. Baylor (15-1) beat West Virginia 79-47. Next: vs. No. 18 Iowa State, Wednesday.

2. UConn (16-1) did not play. Next: vs. SMU, Wednesday.

4. Louisville (17-1) beat Wake Forest 73-49. Next: at Florida State, Thursday.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. Oregon (17-1) beat Arizona 93-60. Next: at Washington State, Friday.

6. Stanford (16-1) beat Washington State 85-64. Next: at Colorado, Friday.

7. Mississippi State (17-1) did not play. Next: at Florida, Thursday.

8. N.C. State (18-0) beat Virginia Tech 70-61, OT. Next: vs. Clemson, Thursday.

9. Maryland (16-2) beat Penn State 79-67. Next: at Ohio State, Thursday.

10. Oregon State (15-3) lost to No. 19 Arizona State 79-76, 2OT. Next: at Washington, Friday.

11. Texas (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas, Wednesday.

12. Syracuse (15-3) lost to Georgia Tech 65-55. Next: vs. Miami, Wednesday.

13. Gonzaga (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

14. Marquette (16-3) beat St. John’s 81-73. Next: at Xavier, Friday.

15. South Carolina (12-5) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Monday.

16. Kentucky (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.

17. Michigan State (13-5) lost to No. 20 Rutgers 76-62. Next: vs. Illinois, Thursday.

18. Iowa State (14-4) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Baylor, Wednesday.

19. Arizona State (13-5) beat No. 10 Oregon State 79-76, 2OT. Next: vs. UCLA, Friday.

20. Rutgers (15-3) beat No. 17 Michigan State 76-62. Next: at No. 22 Iowa, Wednesday.

20. Tennessee (12-5) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Monday.

22. Iowa (14-4) beat Illinois 94-75. Next: vs. No. 20 Rutgers, Wednesday.

23. Minnesota (13-5) lost to Nebraska 63-57. Next: vs. Purdue, Thursday.

24. DePaul (13-6) lost to Seton Hall 84-73. Next: at Butler, Friday.

25. Indiana (15-4) lost to Purdue 56-53. Next: vs. Michigan, Thursday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|25 The AI Summit: Cybersecurity and...
1|25 Open House for Prospective Students at...
1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference