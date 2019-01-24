Listen Live Sports

Women's Top 25 Fared

January 24, 2019
 
1. Notre Dame (19-1) beat Tennessee 77-62. Next: at North Carolina, Sunday.

2. Baylor (16-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Sunday.

3. UConn (17-1) did not play. Next: vs. UCF, Sunday.

4. Louisville (18-1) beat No. 22 Florida State 68-49. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday.

5. Oregon (17-1) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Friday.

6. Stanford (16-1) did not play. Next: at Colorado, Friday.

7. Mississippi State (18-1) beat Florida 90-42. Next: vs. Mississippi, Sunday.

8. N.C. State (19-0) beat Clemson 54-51. Next: at Georgia Tech, Sunday.

9. Oregon State (15-3) did not play. Next: at Washington, Friday.

10. Marquette (16-3) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Friday.

11. Maryland (16-2) at Ohio State. Next: at Indiana, Sunday.

12. Texas (16-3) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Saturday.

13. Syracuse (15-4) did not play. Next: at Duke, Sunday.

14. Rutgers (15-4) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

15. Kentucky (17-3) beat No. 25 Missouri 52-41. Next: at No. 24 Texas A&M, Sunday.

16. Arizona State (13-5) did not play. Next: vs. UCLA, Friday.

17. Iowa (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Sunday.

18. Gonzaga (17-2) vs. San Francisco. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Saturday.

19. South Carolina (13-5) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Monday.

20. Iowa State (14-5) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Saturday.

21. Utah (16-1) did not play. Next: vs. California, Friday.

22. Florida State (16-3) lost to No. 4 Louisville 68-49. Next: at Virginia Tech, Sunday.

23. Michigan State (14-5) beat Illinois 77-62. Next: at Michigan, Sunday.

24. Texas A&M (14-4) at Auburn. Next: vs. No. 15 Kentucky, Sunday.

25. Missouri (15-6) lost to No. 15 Kentucky 52-41. Next: vs. Auburn, Sunday.

