1. Notre Dame (19-1) did not play. Next: at North Carolina, Sunday.
2. Baylor (16-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Sunday.
3. UConn (17-1) did not play. Next: vs. UCF, Sunday.
4. Louisville (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday.
5. Oregon (17-1) at Washington State. Next: at Washington, Sunday.
6. Stanford (16-1) at Colorado. Next: at No. 21 Utah, Sunday.
7. Mississippi State (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Sunday.
8. N.C. State (19-0) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Sunday.
9. Oregon State (15-3) at Washington. Next: at Washington State, Sunday.
10. Marquette (16-3) at Xavier. Next: at Butler, Sunday.
11. Maryland (17-2) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Sunday.
12. Texas (16-3) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Saturday.
13. Syracuse (15-4) did not play. Next: at Duke, Sunday.
14. Rutgers (15-4) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.
15. Kentucky (17-3) did not play. Next: at No. 24 Texas A&M, Sunday.
16. Arizona State (13-6) lost to UCLA 61-59. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.
17. Iowa (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Sunday.
18. Gonzaga (18-2) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Saturday.
19. South Carolina (13-5) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Monday.
20. Iowa State (14-5) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Saturday.
21. Utah (16-1) vs. California. Next: vs. No. 6 Stanford, Sunday.
22. Florida State (16-3) did not play. Next: at Virginia Tech, Sunday.
23. Michigan State (14-5) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Sunday.
24. Texas A&M (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Kentucky, Sunday.
25. Missouri (15-6) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Sunday.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.