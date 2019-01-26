Friday

1. Notre Dame (19-1) did not play. Next: at North Carolina, Sunday.

2. Baylor (16-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Sunday.

3. UConn (17-1) did not play. Next: vs. UCF, Sunday.

4. Louisville (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday.

5. Oregon (18-1) beat Washington State 79-64. Next: at Washington, Sunday.

6. Stanford (17-1) beat Colorado 80-69. Next: at No. 21 Utah, Sunday.

7. Mississippi State (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Sunday.

8. N.C. State (19-0) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Sunday.

9. Oregon State (16-3) beat Washington 86-39. Next: at Washington State, Sunday.

10. Marquette (17-3) beat Xavier 90-44. Next: at Butler, Sunday.

11. Maryland (17-2) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Sunday.

12. Texas (16-3) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Saturday.

13. Syracuse (15-4) did not play. Next: at Duke, Sunday.

14. Rutgers (15-4) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

15. Kentucky (17-3) did not play. Next: at No. 24 Texas A&M, Sunday.

16. Arizona State (13-6) lost to UCLA 61-59. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.

17. Iowa (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Sunday.

18. Gonzaga (18-2) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Saturday.

19. South Carolina (13-5) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Monday.

20. Iowa State (14-5) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Saturday.

21. Utah (17-1) beat California 87-74. Next: vs. No. 6 Stanford, Sunday.

22. Florida State (16-3) did not play. Next: at Virginia Tech, Sunday.

23. Michigan State (14-5) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Sunday.

24. Texas A&M (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Kentucky, Sunday.

25. Missouri (15-6) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Sunday.

