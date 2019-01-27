Sunday

1. Notre Dame (19-1) at North Carolina. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.

2. Baylor (16-1) at Oklahoma. Next: at Oklahoma State, Wednesday.

3. UConn (17-1) vs. UCF. Next: at No. 4 Louisville, Thursday.

4. Louisville (18-1) vs. Pittsburgh. Next: vs. No. 3 UConn, Thursday.

5. Oregon (18-1) at Washington. Next: vs. No. 21 Utah, Friday.

6. Stanford (17-1) at No. 21 Utah. Next: at California, Thursday.

7. Mississippi State (18-1) vs. Mississippi. Next: at LSU, Thursday.

8. N.C. State (19-0) at Georgia Tech. Next: at Wake Forest, Thursday.

9. Oregon State (16-3) at Washington State. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.

10. Marquette (17-3) at Butler. Next: at DePaul, Sunday.

11. Maryland (18-2) beat Indiana 76-56. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Thursday.

12. Texas (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Monday.

13. Syracuse (16-4) beat Duke 64-55. Next: vs. Virginia, Thursday.

14. Rutgers (15-4) at Penn State. Next: vs. Indiana, Thursday.

15. Kentucky (17-3) at No. 24 Texas A&M. Next: vs. No. 19 South Carolina, Thursday.

16. Arizona State (13-6) vs. Southern Cal. Next: vs. Arizona, Friday.

17. Iowa (15-4) vs. Purdue. Next: at Michigan, Thursday.

18. Gonzaga (19-2) did not play. Next: at Pacific, Thursday.

19. South Carolina (13-5) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Monday.

20. Iowa State (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Tuesday.

21. Utah (17-1) vs. No. 6 Stanford. Next: at No. 5 Oregon, Friday.

22. Florida State (16-3) at Virginia Tech. Next: vs. Miami, Thursday.

23. Michigan State (14-5) at Michigan. Next: vs. Penn State, Thursday.

24. Texas A&M (15-4) vs. No. 15 Kentucky. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Thursday.

25. Missouri (15-6) vs. Auburn. Next: at LSU, Monday, Feb. 4.

