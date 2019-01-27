1. Notre Dame (19-1) at North Carolina. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.
2. Baylor (16-1) at Oklahoma. Next: at Oklahoma State, Wednesday.
3. UConn (17-1) vs. UCF. Next: at No. 4 Louisville, Thursday.
4. Louisville (18-1) vs. Pittsburgh. Next: vs. No. 3 UConn, Thursday.
5. Oregon (18-1) at Washington. Next: vs. No. 21 Utah, Friday.
6. Stanford (17-1) at No. 21 Utah. Next: at California, Thursday.
7. Mississippi State (18-1) vs. Mississippi. Next: at LSU, Thursday.
8. N.C. State (19-0) at Georgia Tech. Next: at Wake Forest, Thursday.
9. Oregon State (16-3) at Washington State. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.
10. Marquette (17-3) at Butler. Next: at DePaul, Sunday.
11. Maryland (18-2) beat Indiana 76-56. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Thursday.
12. Texas (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Monday.
13. Syracuse (16-4) beat Duke 64-55. Next: vs. Virginia, Thursday.
14. Rutgers (15-4) at Penn State. Next: vs. Indiana, Thursday.
15. Kentucky (17-3) at No. 24 Texas A&M. Next: vs. No. 19 South Carolina, Thursday.
16. Arizona State (13-6) vs. Southern Cal. Next: vs. Arizona, Friday.
17. Iowa (15-4) vs. Purdue. Next: at Michigan, Thursday.
18. Gonzaga (19-2) did not play. Next: at Pacific, Thursday.
19. South Carolina (13-5) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Monday.
20. Iowa State (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Tuesday.
21. Utah (17-1) vs. No. 6 Stanford. Next: at No. 5 Oregon, Friday.
22. Florida State (16-3) at Virginia Tech. Next: vs. Miami, Thursday.
23. Michigan State (14-5) at Michigan. Next: vs. Penn State, Thursday.
24. Texas A&M (15-4) vs. No. 15 Kentucky. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Thursday.
25. Missouri (15-6) vs. Auburn. Next: at LSU, Monday, Feb. 4.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.