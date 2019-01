Worst Losses By No. 1

By The Associated Press

43 — Boston College 55-12 to Holy Cross, Nov. 23, 1942

34 — Pittsburgh 48-14 to No. 11 Penn St., Nov. 28, 1981

32 — Florida St. 52-20 to No. 3 Florida, Jan. 2, 1997 (Sugar Bowl)

31 — Northwestern 37-6 to No. 8 Wisconsin, Nov. 10, 1962

31 — Texas 42-11 to Arkansas, Oct. 17, 1981

31 — Florida St. 31-0 to No. 6 Miami, Sept. 3, 1988

28 — Texas 38-10 to No. 5 Notre Dame, Jan. 2, 1978 (Cotton Bowl)

28 — Oklahoma 35-7 to No. 13 Kansas St., Dec. 6, 2003

28 — Notre Dame 42-14 to No. 2 Alabama, Jan. 7, 2013 (BCS)

28 — Alabama 44-16 to No. 2 Clemson, Jan. 7, 2018 (CFC)

