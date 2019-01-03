Listen Live Sports

Worst To First NFL Teams

January 3, 2019 3:13 pm
 
Teams to go from “worst-to-first” in their division since 2001:

Through 2018
PRIOR
YEAR TEAM RECORD SEASON
2001 Chicago 13-3 5-11
2001 y-New England 11-5 5-11
2003 Carolina 11-5 7-9
2003 Kansas City 13-3 x-8-8
2004 Atlanta 11-5 5-11
2004 San Diego 12-4 x-4-12
2005 Chicago 11-5 5-11
2005 New York Giants 11-5 x-6-10
2005 Tampa Bay 11-5 5-11
2006 Baltimore 13-3 x-6-10
2006 New Orleans 10-6 3-13
2006 Philadelphia 10-6 6-10
2007 Tampa Bay 9-7 4-12
2008 Miami 11-5 1-15
2009 y-New Orleans 13-3 8-8
2010 Kansas City 10-6 4-12
2011 Denver 8-8 4-12
2011 Houston 10-6 x-6-10
2012 Washington 10-6 5-11
2013 Carolina 12-4 x-7-9
2013 Philadelphia 10-6 4-12
2015 Washington 9-7 4-12
2016 Dallas 13-3 4-12
2017 y-Philadelphia 13-3 7-9
2017 Jacksonville 10-6 3-13
2018 Chicago 12-4 5-11
2018 Houston 11-5 x-4-12

x-Tied for last place

y-Won Super Bowl

