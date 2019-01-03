Worst To First NFL Teams

Teams to go from “worst-to-first” in their division since 2001:

Through 2018 PRIOR YEAR TEAM RECORD SEASON 2001 Chicago 13-3 5-11 2001 y-New England 11-5 5-11 2003 Carolina 11-5 7-9 2003 Kansas City 13-3 x-8-8 2004 Atlanta 11-5 5-11 2004 San Diego 12-4 x-4-12 2005 Chicago 11-5 5-11 2005 New York Giants 11-5 x-6-10 2005 Tampa Bay 11-5 5-11 2006 Baltimore 13-3 x-6-10 2006 New Orleans 10-6 3-13 2006 Philadelphia 10-6 6-10 2007 Tampa Bay 9-7 4-12 2008 Miami 11-5 1-15 2009 y-New Orleans 13-3 8-8 2010 Kansas City 10-6 4-12 2011 Denver 8-8 4-12 2011 Houston 10-6 x-6-10 2012 Washington 10-6 5-11 2013 Carolina 12-4 x-7-9 2013 Philadelphia 10-6 4-12 2015 Washington 9-7 4-12 2016 Dallas 13-3 4-12 2017 y-Philadelphia 13-3 7-9 2017 Jacksonville 10-6 3-13 2018 Chicago 12-4 5-11 2018 Houston 11-5 x-4-12

x-Tied for last place

y-Won Super Bowl

