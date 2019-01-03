Worst To First NFL Teams

Teams to go from “worst-to-first” in their division since 2001:
|Through 2018
|
|PRIOR
|YEAR TEAM
|RECORD
|SEASON
|2001 Chicago
|13-3
|5-11
|2001 y-New England
|11-5
|5-11
|2003 Carolina
|11-5
|7-9
|2003 Kansas City
|13-3
|x-8-8
|2004 Atlanta
|11-5
|5-11
|2004 San Diego
|12-4
|x-4-12
|2005 Chicago
|11-5
|5-11
|2005 New York Giants
|11-5
|x-6-10
|2005 Tampa Bay
|11-5
|5-11
|2006 Baltimore
|13-3
|x-6-10
|2006 New Orleans
|10-6
|3-13
|2006 Philadelphia
|10-6
|6-10
|2007 Tampa Bay
|9-7
|4-12
|2008 Miami
|11-5
|1-15
|2009 y-New Orleans
|13-3
|8-8
|2010 Kansas City
|10-6
|4-12
|2011 Denver
|8-8
|4-12
|2011 Houston
|10-6
|x-6-10
|2012 Washington
|10-6
|5-11
|2013 Carolina
|12-4
|x-7-9
|2013 Philadelphia
|10-6
|4-12
|2015 Washington
|9-7
|4-12
|2016 Dallas
|13-3
|4-12
|2017 y-Philadelphia
|13-3
|7-9
|2017 Jacksonville
|10-6
|3-13
|2018 Chicago
|12-4
|5-11
|2018 Houston
|11-5
|x-4-12
x-Tied for last place
y-Won Super Bowl
