Wright St downs Youngstown St 80-74 behind Smith, Wampler

January 17, 2019 9:46 pm
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Malachi Smith and Bill Wampler scored 17 each on Thursday night to help Wright State beat Youngstown State 80-74.

The Raiders (9-10, 3-3 Horizon League) pulled away to a 76-69 lead with six straight points capped by Cole Gentry’s pair of free throws with 1:19 left. The Penguins (6-14, 2-5) cut the deficit to four but got no closer.

Wright State trailed 45-38 at halftime and Youngstown State took its largest lead of the game early in the second half at 48-40. The Raiders erased the gap with a 12-2 run and neither team led by more than four until the final three minutes.

Mark Hughes added 16 points and Loudon Love scored 15 for Wright State.

Darius Quisenberry led Youngstown State with 18 points. Noe Anabir added 14 and Jelani Simmons 12.

