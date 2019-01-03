Listen Live Sports

WTA ASB Classic Results

January 3, 2019
 
Thursday
At ASB Bank Tennis Centre
Auckland, New Zealand
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Barbora Strycova (5), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.

Venus Williams (6), United States, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Caroline Wozniacki (1), Denmark, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Han Xinyun, China, and Darija Jurak (4), Croatia, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Julia Goerges, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Johanna Larsson (2), Sweden, def. Arantxa Parra Santonja, Spain, and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-4, 7-5.

