WTA ASB Classic Results

Tuesday At ASB Bank Tennis Centre Auckland, New Zealand Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Petra Martic (4), Croatia, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.

Kirsten Flipkens (7), Belgium, def. Sachia Vickery, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Barbora Strycova (5), Czech Republic, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Hsieh Su-wei (3), Taiwan, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 6-2, 6-3.

Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, def. Alison Van Uytvanck (8), Belgium, 3-4 retired.

Julia Goerges (2), Germany, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 6-0, 6-4.

Mona Barthel, Germany, def. Silvia Soler-Espinosa, Spain, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Venus Williams (6), United States, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Jana Cepelova, Slovakia, 6-2, 3-0 retired.

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Doubles First Round

Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, and Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Lesley Kerkhove, Netherlands, and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Raluca Olaru, Romania, and Abigail Spears (1), United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Monique Adamczak and Jessica Moore, Australia, def. Kaitlyn Christian and Asia Muhammad (3), United States, 3-6, 6-3, 12-10.

