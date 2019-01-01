Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA ASB Classic Results

January 1, 2019 1:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tuesday
At ASB Bank Tennis Centre
Auckland, New Zealand
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Petra Martic (4), Croatia, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.

Kirsten Flipkens (7), Belgium, def. Sachia Vickery, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Barbora Strycova (5), Czech Republic, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Hsieh Su-wei (3), Taiwan, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 6-2, 6-3.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, def. Alison Van Uytvanck (8), Belgium, 3-4 retired.

Julia Goerges (2), Germany, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 6-0, 6-4.

Mona Barthel, Germany, def. Silvia Soler-Espinosa, Spain, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Venus Williams (6), United States, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Jana Cepelova, Slovakia, 6-2, 3-0 retired.

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

        Up-to-date news on the federal government's partial shutdown. Follow our complete coverage.

Doubles
First Round

Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, and Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Lesley Kerkhove, Netherlands, and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Raluca Olaru, Romania, and Abigail Spears (1), United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Monique Adamczak and Jessica Moore, Australia, def. Kaitlyn Christian and Asia Muhammad (3), United States, 3-6, 6-3, 12-10.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

New sailors celebrate graduating Navy bootcamp

Today in History

1815: Jackson receives victory in Battle of New Orleans