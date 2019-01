WTA Hobart International Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At The Domain Tennis Centre Hobart, Australia Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Zhang Shuai (3), China, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2.

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-3, 6-3.

Alize Cornet (6), France, def. Alison Bai, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Kirsten Flipkens (7), Belgium, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 6-4, 7-5.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu (2), Romania, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Alison Van Uytvanck (8), Belgium, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Zoe Hives, Australia, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (2).

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Caroline Garcia (1), France, 6-3, 6-2.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Maria Sakkari (4), Greece, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Raluca Olaru, Romania, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Yang Zhaoxuan (3), China, def. Jiang Xinyu and Zhang Shuai, China, 6-4, 6-2.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Alison Bai and Annerly Poulos, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 5-7, 6-0, 13-11.

Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan (1), Taiwan, def. Monique Adamczak and Jessica Moore, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.

Irina-Camelia Begu and Mihaela Buzarnescu (2), Romania, def. Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Alexa Guarachi, Chile, 1-6, 6-3, 10-8.

