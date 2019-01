WTA Shenzhen Open Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At Longgang Tennis Center Shenzhen, China Purse: $750,000 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Wang Yafan, China, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Maria Sharapova (5), Russia, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 6-7 (4), 5-2 retired.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, def. Wang Yafan and Zhang Shuai (4), China, walkover.

Quarterfinals

Duan Yingying, China, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, and Irina Khromacheva (3), Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Nao Hibino, Japan, and Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Shukio Aoyama (1), Japan, and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 10-4.

Peng Shuai and Zhaoxuan Yang (2), China, def. Irina Bara, Romania, and Oksana Kalashnikova (1), Georgia, 6-4, 6-3.

