By The Associated Press

Thursday At Longgang Tennis Center Shenzhen, China Purse: $750,000 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, leads Alison Riske, United States, 2-0, susp., rain

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, leads Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 6-4, susp., rain

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.