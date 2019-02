WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Sibur Arena St. Petersburg, Russia Purse: $823,000 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles First Round

Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-2, 6-4.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Maria Sharapova, Russia, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Alexandra Panova, Russia, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Galina Voskoboeva (2), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

Daria Mishina and Ekaterina Shalimova, Russia, def. Monique Adamczak and Jessica Moore, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

