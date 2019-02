WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At Sibur Arena St. Petersburg, Russia Purse: $823,000 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles First Round

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Second Round

Daria Kasatkina (3), Russia, def. Maria Sharapova, Russia, walkover.

Petra Kvitova (1), Czech Republic, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Julia Goerges (5), Germany, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Donna Vekic (8), Croatia, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Kirsten Flipkens and Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Paula Kania, Poland, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 6-3, 5-7, 10-7.

Olga Danilovic and Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Lidziya Marozava (3), Belarus, 6-4, 6-4.

Andreea Mitu and Raluca Olaru, Romania, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Margarita Gasparyan and Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 6-1, 2-6, 10-8.

