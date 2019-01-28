Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Toyota Thailand Open Results

January 28, 2019 12:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Monday
At True Arena Hua Hin
Hua Hin, Thailand
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Ajla Tomljanovic (6), Australia, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Mona Barthel, Germany, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, def. Conny Perrin, Switzerland, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Dayana Yastremska (8), Ukraine, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-0, 6-3.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Peng Shuai, China, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-2, 6-3.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 6-2, 6-0.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, def. Hsieh Su-wei (3), Taiwan, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

Doubles
First Round

Kurumi Nara, Japan, and Zheng Saisai, China, def. Nudnida Luangnam and Peangtarn Plipuech, Thailand, 6-1, 7-5.

Han Xinyun, China, and Darija Jurak, Croatia, def. Sabine Lisicki, Germany, and Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-4, 1-6, 12-10.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.