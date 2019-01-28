WTA Toyota Thailand Open Results

Monday At True Arena Hua Hin Hua Hin, Thailand Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Ajla Tomljanovic (6), Australia, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Mona Barthel, Germany, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, def. Conny Perrin, Switzerland, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Dayana Yastremska (8), Ukraine, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-0, 6-3.

Advertisement

Peng Shuai, China, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-2, 6-3.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 6-2, 6-0.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, def. Hsieh Su-wei (3), Taiwan, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

Doubles First Round

Kurumi Nara, Japan, and Zheng Saisai, China, def. Nudnida Luangnam and Peangtarn Plipuech, Thailand, 6-1, 7-5.

Han Xinyun, China, and Darija Jurak, Croatia, def. Sabine Lisicki, Germany, and Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-4, 1-6, 12-10.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.