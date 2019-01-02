Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Yale downs Kennesaw State 92-65 behind Atkinson, Copeland

January 2, 2019 9:10 pm
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Paul Atkinson and Alex Copeland scored 16 points apiece and Yale pulled away early to beat Kennesaw State 92-65 on Wednesday night to win its fourth straight.

Miye Oni scored 15 points and made six assists for the Bulldogs (8-3), who held the Owls to 33-percent shooting. Jordan Bruner scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Azar Swain added 13 points with three 3-pointers.

Bruner’s 3-pointer broke open back-and-forth play and put Yale up for good, 15-14 and the Bulldogs led 50-37 at halftime on 52 percent shooting. Copeland and Swain each hit 3s amid a 10-0 run for an 86-55 Yale lead with 5:43 left.

Kosta Jankovic scored a career-high 22 points with six 3-pointers, Ugo Obineke added 15 and Tyler Hooker had 12 for the Owls (3-12), who open Atlantic Sun play at NJIT on Saturday. The Owls are winless on the road (0-6) and now have dropped consecutive games.

