Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yale holds off Brown 70-67 in Ivy League opener

January 19, 2019 5:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alex Copeland scored 14 points, three others had 11 and Yale held off Brown 70-67 on Saturday for its seventh straight win as both teamed opened Ivy League play.

Copeland hit 1 of 2 free throws to put Yale ahead 68-62 with 52 seconds left but Brown scored five straight to get within one point with 15 seconds left. Miye Oni gave Yale a three-point lead with a dunk and Zach Hunsaker was off on a 3-pointer before the buzzer for Brown.

Blake Reynolds, Oni and Paul Atkinson each scored 11 for Yale (11-3) and Jordan Bruner grabbed 11 rebounds. The Bulldogs, who are on their longest winning streak since the 2015-16 team won 12 straight, have also won 10 of their last 11.

Tamenang Choh scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Brown (12-5). Obi Okolie added 14 points and Hunsaker 13.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series with Brown 109-53.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy