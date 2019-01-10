Listen Live Sports

Young, Kelly lead Quinnipiac past Monmouth in 2OTs

January 10, 2019 9:51 pm
 
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Cameron Young scored 33 points, making 13 of 16 free throws, and Quinnipiac defeated Monmouth 89-83 in double overtime on Thursday night.

Leading by three points with six seconds remaining in the second OT, Quinnipiac fouled and put Ray Salnave on the line. He made both to leave Monmouth behind 84-83. Monmouth in turn fouled Young. He missed the first and made the second for a two-point lead.

Monmouth called timeout with 3.9 seconds remaining and Kelly drew a charge to get the ball back to Quinnipiac. Young was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play and after he made his first free throw, Monmouth was assessed a technical. Young finished out the string of four free throws, making all four.

Kelly had 25 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Bobcats (7-7, 2-1 MAAC).

Deion Hammond had 27 points and Salnave scored 21 for the Hawks (2-14, 1-2).

Young made the second of two free throws to give Quinnipiac a 68-66 lead with nine seconds remaining in regulation but Salnave tied it with a layup with two seconds left.

Young scored the final points of the first OT, making two free throws to tie it at 74 with 33 seconds remaining.

