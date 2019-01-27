Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Young scores 28 as Quinnipiac routs Saint Peter’s 77-58

January 27, 2019 4:32 pm
 
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Cameron Young poured in 28 points, Jacob Rigoni scored 16 and Quinnipiac breezed to a 77-58 victory over Saint Peter’s on Sunday.

Young hit 7 of 12 shots, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and made 10 of 12 free throws for the Bobcats (10-9, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). The senior guard has topped 20 points in seven straight games. Rigoni added three 3-pointers and hit all five of his free throws as Quinnipiac shot 88 percent from the foul line (22 of 25).

Quinnipiac led 37-25 at halftime, pushed its lead to 21 on a Rigoni 3-pointer with 14:05 left in the game, and led by at least 15 the rest of the way.

Davauhnte Turner led the Peacocks (6-13, 3-4) with 15 points, while Samuel Idowu scored 14.

