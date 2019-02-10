Listen Live Sports

10-man Leganes beats Rayo to stay clear of relegation zone

February 4, 2019 5:39 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Leganes held on with 10 men to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in the Spanish league on Monday.

The victory moved Leganes three points in front of Rayo, the first team inside the relegation zone after 22 matches.

The Madrid clubs entered the match at Vallecas Stadium tied on points near the bottom of the standings.

Leganes opened the scoring through forward Martin Braithwaite in the first half, then went a man down early in the second after defender Allan Nyom was sent off following a dangerous sliding tackle on an opponent.

The hosts equalized thanks to Alvaro Garcia in the 83rd, but Leganes moved back on top two minutes later with a goal by Youssef En-Nesyri.

Rayo left the relegation zone for the first time this season in the previous round.

Leganes moved from 17th to 13th with the victory, its first in three games.

Barcelona leads the league, ahead of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

