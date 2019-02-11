Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
11 Getafe soccer fans arrested after clashes in Spain

February 2, 2019 10:57 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Spanish police in Valencia arrested 11 Getafe fans after clashes with Levante supporters before their match on Saturday.

National Police say the arrests were made near Levante’s stadium before the Spanish league game.

Getafe says that it “condemns any and all acts of violence”.

The match ended 0-0.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

