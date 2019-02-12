2019 Presidents Cup Standings

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Dec. 12-15, 2019
|Through Feb. 11
|Top 10 automatically qualify
|United States
|1. Xander Schauffele
|4,325
|2. Justin Thomas
|4,314
|3. Bryson DeChambeau
|4,160
|4. Brooks Koepka
|3,591
|5. Dustin Johnson
|3,488
|6. Phil Mickelson
|3,321
|7. Matt Kuchar
|3,282
|8. Gary Woodland
|3,167
|9. Tony Finau
|3,163
|10. Rickie Fowler
|3,099
|11. Webb Simpson
|2,827
|12. Patrick Cantlay
|2,697
|13. Charles Howell III
|2,526
|14. Bubba Watson
|2,356
|15. Patrick Reed
|2,301
|International
|1. Marc Leishman
|AUS
|104.20
|2. Li Haotong
|CHN
|88.37
|3. Cameron Smith
|AUS
|87.47
|4. Louis Oosthuizen
|RSA
|81.03
|5. Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|76.86
|6. Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|71.15
|7. Jason Day
|AUS
|63.80
|8. Shugo Imahira
|JPN
|63.77
|9. Shaun Norris
|RSA
|55.05
|10. Branden Grace
|RSA
|54.95
|11. Emiliano Grillo
|ARG
|53.42
|12. Jazz Janewattananond
|THA
|52.23
|13. Adam Scott
|AUS
|50.99
|14. Adam Hadwin
|CAN
|49.68
|15. Justin Harding
|RSA
|44.74
