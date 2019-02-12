2019 Presidents Cup Standings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through Feb. 11 Top 10 automatically qualify United States 1. Xander Schauffele 4,325 2. Justin Thomas 4,314 3. Bryson DeChambeau 4,160 4. Brooks Koepka 3,591 5. Dustin Johnson 3,488 6. Phil Mickelson 3,321 7. Matt Kuchar 3,282 8. Gary Woodland 3,167 9. Tony Finau 3,163 10. Rickie Fowler 3,099 11. Webb Simpson 2,827 12. Patrick Cantlay 2,697 13. Charles Howell III 2,526 14. Bubba Watson 2,356 15. Patrick Reed 2,301 International 1. Marc Leishman AUS 104.20 2. Li Haotong CHN 88.37 3. Cameron Smith AUS 87.47 4. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 81.03 5. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 76.86 6. Abraham Ancer MEX 71.15 7. Jason Day AUS 63.80 8. Shugo Imahira JPN 63.77 9. Shaun Norris RSA 55.05 10. Branden Grace RSA 54.95 11. Emiliano Grillo ARG 53.42 12. Jazz Janewattananond THA 52.23 13. Adam Scott AUS 50.99 14. Adam Hadwin CAN 49.68 15. Justin Harding RSA 44.74

