2019 Presidents Cup Standings

February 12, 2019 3:20 pm
 
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through Feb. 11
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Xander Schauffele 4,325
2. Justin Thomas 4,314
3. Bryson DeChambeau 4,160
4. Brooks Koepka 3,591
5. Dustin Johnson 3,488
6. Phil Mickelson 3,321
7. Matt Kuchar 3,282
8. Gary Woodland 3,167
9. Tony Finau 3,163
10. Rickie Fowler 3,099
11. Webb Simpson 2,827
12. Patrick Cantlay 2,697
13. Charles Howell III 2,526
14. Bubba Watson 2,356
15. Patrick Reed 2,301
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 104.20
2. Li Haotong CHN 88.37
3. Cameron Smith AUS 87.47
4. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 81.03
5. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 76.86
6. Abraham Ancer MEX 71.15
7. Jason Day AUS 63.80
8. Shugo Imahira JPN 63.77
9. Shaun Norris RSA 55.05
10. Branden Grace RSA 54.95
11. Emiliano Grillo ARG 53.42
12. Jazz Janewattananond THA 52.23
13. Adam Scott AUS 50.99
14. Adam Hadwin CAN 49.68
15. Justin Harding RSA 44.74

