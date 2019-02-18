Listen Live Sports

2019 Presidents Cup Standings

February 18, 2019 11:40 am
 
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through Feb. 17
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Justin Thomas 4,914
2. Xander Schauffele 4,417
3. Bryson DeChambeau 4,252
4. Dustin Johnson 3,624
5. Brooks Koepka 3,591
6. Phil Mickelson 3,353
7. Matt Kuchar 3,338
8. Tony Finau 3,255
9. Gary Woodland 3,167
10. Rickie Fowler 3,099
11. Webb Simpson 2,827
12. Patrick Cantlay 2,789
13. Charles Howell III 2,726
14. Bubba Watson 2,448
15. Patrick Reed 2,301
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 121.48
2. Cameron Smith AUS 89.10
3. Li Haotong CHN 88.37
4. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 84.86
5. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 81.03
6. Abraham Ancer MEX 73.01
7. Jason Day AUS 63.80
8. Shugo Imahira JPN 63.77
9. Adam Scott AUS 61.87
10. Si Woo Kim KOR 61.23
11. Shaun Norris RSA 55.05
12. Branden Grace RSA 54.95
13. Jazz Janewattananond THA 54.33
14. Emiliano Grillo ARG 53.42
15. Adam Hadwin CAN 49.68

