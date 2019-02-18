2019 Presidents Cup Standings

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Dec. 12-15, 2019
|Through Feb. 17
|Top 10 automatically qualify
|United States
|1. Justin Thomas
|4,914
|2. Xander Schauffele
|4,417
|3. Bryson DeChambeau
|4,252
|4. Dustin Johnson
|3,624
|5. Brooks Koepka
|3,591
|6. Phil Mickelson
|3,353
|7. Matt Kuchar
|3,338
|8. Tony Finau
|3,255
|9. Gary Woodland
|3,167
|10. Rickie Fowler
|3,099
|11. Webb Simpson
|2,827
|12. Patrick Cantlay
|2,789
|13. Charles Howell III
|2,726
|14. Bubba Watson
|2,448
|15. Patrick Reed
|2,301
|International
|1. Marc Leishman
|AUS
|121.48
|2. Cameron Smith
|AUS
|89.10
|3. Li Haotong
|CHN
|88.37
|4. Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|84.86
|5. Louis Oosthuizen
|RSA
|81.03
|6. Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|73.01
|7. Jason Day
|AUS
|63.80
|8. Shugo Imahira
|JPN
|63.77
|9. Adam Scott
|AUS
|61.87
|10. Si Woo Kim
|KOR
|61.23
|11. Shaun Norris
|RSA
|55.05
|12. Branden Grace
|RSA
|54.95
|13. Jazz Janewattananond
|THA
|54.33
|14. Emiliano Grillo
|ARG
|53.42
|15. Adam Hadwin
|CAN
|49.68
