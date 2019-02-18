2019 Presidents Cup Standings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through Feb. 17 Top 10 automatically qualify United States 1. Justin Thomas 4,914 2. Xander Schauffele 4,417 3. Bryson DeChambeau 4,252 4. Dustin Johnson 3,624 5. Brooks Koepka 3,591 6. Phil Mickelson 3,353 7. Matt Kuchar 3,338 8. Tony Finau 3,255 9. Gary Woodland 3,167 10. Rickie Fowler 3,099 11. Webb Simpson 2,827 12. Patrick Cantlay 2,789 13. Charles Howell III 2,726 14. Bubba Watson 2,448 15. Patrick Reed 2,301 International 1. Marc Leishman AUS 121.48 2. Cameron Smith AUS 89.10 3. Li Haotong CHN 88.37 4. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 84.86 5. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 81.03 6. Abraham Ancer MEX 73.01 7. Jason Day AUS 63.80 8. Shugo Imahira JPN 63.77 9. Adam Scott AUS 61.87 10. Si Woo Kim KOR 61.23 11. Shaun Norris RSA 55.05 12. Branden Grace RSA 54.95 13. Jazz Janewattananond THA 54.33 14. Emiliano Grillo ARG 53.42 15. Adam Hadwin CAN 49.68

