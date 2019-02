2019 Super Bowl Records

By The Associated Press

RECORDS SET Individual

Most Yards Passing, Career — 2,838, Tom Brady, New England.

Most Passing Attempts, Career — 392, Tom Brady, New England.

Most Passing Completions, Career — 256, Tom Brady, New England.

Most Games, Career, Player — 9, Tom Brady, New England.

Advertisement

Most Games, Career, Head Coach — 9, Bill Belichick, New England.

Most Games Winning Team, Player — 6, Tom Brady, New England.

Most Games Winning Team, Head Coach — 6, Bill Belichick, New England.

Longest Punt — 65 yards, Johnny Hekker, L.A. Rams vs. New England (Old record: 64, Ryan Allen, New England vs. Seattle, 2015)

Oldest Starting QB, Winning Team — 41, Tom Brady, New England.

Oldest Head Coach, Winning Team — 66, Bill Belichick, New England.

Team

Most Super Bowl Appearances — 11, New England.

Fewest Points, Both Teams — 16, New England (13) vs. L.A. Rams (3) (Old record: 21, Miami 14, Washington 7, 1973)

Fewest Points, Game, Winning Team – 13, New England vs. L.A. Rams (Old record: 14, Miami vs. Washington, 1973)

Fewest Touchdowns, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England (1) vs. L.A. Rams (0)

Fewest PATs, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England (1) vs. L.A. Rams (0)

Fewest Kickoff Returns, Game, Both Teams – 2, New England (1) vs. L.A. Rams (1)

Most Consecutive Drives Ending With A Punt, Game — 8, L.A. Rams

RECORDS TIED Individual

Most Field Goals, Career — 7, Stephen Gostkowski, New England.

Most Punt Returns, Career — 8, Julian Edelman, New England.

Team

Most Games Won — 6, New England (Tied: Pittsburgh)

Fewest Points, Game — 3, L.A. Rams vs. New England (Tied: Miami vs. Dallas, 1972)

Fewest Touchdowns, Game — 0, L.A. Rams.

Most First Downs By Penalty, Game — 4, New England.

Fewest Touchdowns, Passing, Game, Both Teams — 0, New England vs. L.A. Rams.

Fewest Fumbles Lost, Game — 0, New England vs. L.A. Rams.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.