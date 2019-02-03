Listen Live Sports

76ers-Kings, Box

February 3, 2019 12:34 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (108)

Butler 11-18 3-3 29, Muscala 1-7 0-0 3, Embiid 9-24 11-13 29, Simmons 9-14 4-6 22, Shamet 3-7 1-3 8, Brewer 2-4 0-0 4, Bolden 0-3 0-0 0, McConnell 3-7 0-0 7, Korkmaz 0-2 0-0 0, Milton 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 41-93 19-25 108.

SACRAMENTO (115)

Shumpert 2-7 1-1 6, Bjelica 2-5 0-0 5, Cauley-Stein 8-9 3-5 19, Fox 5-14 8-9 19, Hield 12-21 3-4 34, Jackson 0-1 2-2 2, Giles III 1-4 2-2 4, Bagley III 7-16 0-0 14, Ferrell 2-3 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 3-12 1-1 8. Totals 42-92 20-24 115.

Philadelphia 26 26 27 29—108
Sacramento 32 30 24 29—115

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 7-33 (Butler 4-8, McConnell 1-3, Shamet 1-5, Muscala 1-5, Brewer 0-1, Bolden 0-3, Milton 0-3, Embiid 0-5), Sacramento 11-30 (Hield 7-13, Fox 1-2, Bjelica 1-2, Shumpert 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-7, Bagley III 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 46 (Embiid 17), Sacramento 50 (Bagley III 13). Assists_Philadelphia 19 (Butler 7), Sacramento 22 (Fox 8). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 22, Sacramento 19. A_17,583 (17,608).

