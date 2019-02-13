76ers-Knicks, Box

PHILADELPHIA (126)

Butler 4-6 5-5 13, Harris 9-14 4-5 25, Embiid 7-13 12-14 26, B.Simmons 5-7 8-14 18, Redick 4-10 5-5 15, Ennis III 1-3 0-0 2, Scott 3-8 0-0 8, Marjanovic 5-7 0-0 10, McConnell 3-7 0-0 6, J.Simmons 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 42-78 34-43 126.

NEW YORK (111)

Hezonja 0-3 0-0 0, Vonleh 1-5 1-1 3, Jordan 5-10 2-2 12, Smith Jr. 5-15 3-3 13, Knox 4-10 0-1 9, Thomas 2-2 0-0 5, Kornet 2-11 2-2 7, Robinson 5-8 4-7 14, Allen 5-11 2-3 13, Dotson 6-16 2-2 16, Trier 5-9 6-6 19. Totals 40-100 22-27 111.

Philadelphia 37 34 29 26—126 New York 33 22 36 20—111

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 8-23 (Harris 3-7, Scott 2-6, Redick 2-6, J.Simmons 1-2, Ennis III 0-2), New York 9-29 (Trier 3-4, Dotson 2-7, Thomas 1-1, Allen 1-3, Knox 1-4, Kornet 1-8, Vonleh 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 47 (Embiid 14), New York 43 (Robinson 13). Assists_Philadelphia 33 (Butler 8), New York 27 (Jordan 7). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 24, New York 27. A_18,983 (19,812).

