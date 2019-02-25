76ers-Pelicans, Box

PHILADELPHIA (111)

Butler 5-16 1-2 11, Harris 10-16 7-8 29, Bolden 4-9 0-0 9, B.Simmons 7-16 0-0 14, Redick 5-16 3-5 16, Scott 4-9 0-0 12, Marjanovic 6-8 0-0 12, McConnell 2-5 0-0 4, J.Simmons 1-6 2-4 4. Totals 44-101 13-19 111.

NEW ORLEANS (110)

Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Davis 8-14 2-4 18, Randle 6-18 7-9 19, Payton 5-13 0-0 10, Holiday 7-16 6-7 22, S.Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Diallo 4-4 0-0 8, Okafor 2-5 2-4 6, Moore 4-12 0-0 9, Jackson 2-8 0-0 4, Clark 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 44-104 17-24 110.

Philadelphia 31 34 28 18—111 New Orleans 24 28 31 27—110

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 10-31 (Scott 4-5, Redick 3-9, Harris 2-8, Bolden 1-5, B.Simmons 0-1, J.Simmons 0-1, Butler 0-2), New Orleans 5-28 (Holiday 2-8, S.Johnson 1-1, Clark 1-3, Moore 1-7, Jackson 0-1, Randle 0-1, Williams 0-3, Payton 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 58 (B.Simmons 12), New Orleans 54 (Randle 14). Assists_Philadelphia 23 (Butler 7), New Orleans 29 (Payton 14). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 19, New Orleans 19. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A_17,194 (16,867).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.