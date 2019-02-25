Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

76ers-Pelicans, Box

February 25, 2019 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PHILADELPHIA (111)

Butler 5-16 1-2 11, Harris 10-16 7-8 29, Bolden 4-9 0-0 9, B.Simmons 7-16 0-0 14, Redick 5-16 3-5 16, Scott 4-9 0-0 12, Marjanovic 6-8 0-0 12, McConnell 2-5 0-0 4, J.Simmons 1-6 2-4 4. Totals 44-101 13-19 111.

NEW ORLEANS (110)

Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Davis 8-14 2-4 18, Randle 6-18 7-9 19, Payton 5-13 0-0 10, Holiday 7-16 6-7 22, S.Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Diallo 4-4 0-0 8, Okafor 2-5 2-4 6, Moore 4-12 0-0 9, Jackson 2-8 0-0 4, Clark 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 44-104 17-24 110.

Philadelphia 31 34 28 18—111
New Orleans 24 28 31 27—110

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 10-31 (Scott 4-5, Redick 3-9, Harris 2-8, Bolden 1-5, B.Simmons 0-1, J.Simmons 0-1, Butler 0-2), New Orleans 5-28 (Holiday 2-8, S.Johnson 1-1, Clark 1-3, Moore 1-7, Jackson 0-1, Randle 0-1, Williams 0-3, Payton 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 58 (B.Simmons 12), New Orleans 54 (Randle 14). Assists_Philadelphia 23 (Butler 7), New Orleans 29 (Payton 14). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 19, New Orleans 19. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A_17,194 (16,867).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct rescue swimmer training in Pacific Ocean

Today in History

1933: FDR inaugurated as 32nd president

Get our daily newsletter.