76ers-Thunder, Box

February 28, 2019 10:42 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (108)

Butler 9-20 2-5 20, Harris 11-19 5-5 32, Bolden 6-7 0-0 14, B.Simmons 5-9 1-4 11, Redick 3-13 4-5 12, Ennis III 2-6 0-0 4, Scott 3-9 0-0 9, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, McConnell 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 42-92 12-19 108.

OKLAHOMA CITY (104)

Morris 7-12 2-2 17, Grant 10-17 1-2 23, Adams 4-9 3-6 11, Westbrook 8-24 6-9 23, Ferguson 3-5 0-0 7, Nader 1-1 2-2 5, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 1-2 2-2 4, Felton 0-2 0-0 0, Schroder 4-15 4-5 14. Totals 38-87 20-28 104.

Philadelphia 37 23 26 22—108
Oklahoma City 26 23 30 25—104

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 12-31 (Harris 5-7, Scott 3-7, Bolden 2-3, Redick 2-9, McConnell 0-1, Butler 0-2, Ennis III 0-2), Oklahoma City 8-27 (Grant 2-5, Schroder 2-5, Nader 1-1, Ferguson 1-3, Morris 1-3, Westbrook 1-9, Felton 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 44 (B.Simmons 13), Oklahoma City 44 (Adams 14). Assists_Philadelphia 33 (B.Simmons 11), Oklahoma City 28 (Westbrook 11). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 24, Oklahoma City 18. A_18,203 (18,203).

