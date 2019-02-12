Listen Live Sports

ABC to televise NFL combine for 1st time

February 12, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL combine will be televised on broadcast TV for the first time.

ABC will be presenting a two-hour special on March 2 from Indianapolis that will feature drills by quarterbacks and wide receivers.

The combine workouts run from March 1-4 and also will be televised by NFL Network.

ABC also will combine with ESPN to televise all three days of the draft April 25-27 from Nashville.

