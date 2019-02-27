Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Abdullah lifts Navy over Bucknell 64-53

February 27, 2019 9:34 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hasan Abdullah posted 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds as Navy got past Bucknell 64-53 on Wednesday night.

John Carter Jr. had 12 points for Navy (10-18, 7-10 Patriot League). George Kiernan added 10 points.

The Bison’s 29.6 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Navy opponent this season.

Kimbal Mackenzie had 15 points for the Bison (18-11, 12-5). Jimmy Sotos added seven assists. Nate Sestina had 12 rebounds and four blocks.

The Midshipmen evened the season series against the Bison with the win. Bucknell defeated Navy 69-57 on Jan. 30. Navy finishes out the regular season against Boston University on the road on Saturday. Bucknell finishes out the regular season against Army at home on Saturday.

