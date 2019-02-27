Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Wednesday At The Princess Mundo Imperial Acapulco, Mexico Purse: Men, $1.78 million (ATP500) Women, $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Second Round

John Isner (3), United States, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

John Millman (8), Australia, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-0, 6-2.

Alex de Minaur (5), Australia, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, walkover.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Steve Johnson (7), United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Advertisement

Women First Round

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Sloane Stephens (1), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Zheng Saisai (7), China, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Donna Vekic (3), Croatia, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Wang Yafan, China, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 4-1, retirement.

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu (4), Romania, 6-2, 7-5.

Johanna Konta (8), Britain, def. Varvara Flink, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles

Women First Round

Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, and Irina Khromacheva (2), Russia, def. Paula Kania, Poland, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.