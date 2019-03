Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At The Princess Mundo Imperial Acapulco, Mexico Purse: Men, $1.78 million (ATP500) Women, $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Second Round

John Isner (3), United States, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

John Millman (8), Australia, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-0, 6-2.

Alex de Minaur (5), Australia, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, walkover.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Frances Tiafoe (6), United States, 6-7 (7), 7-5, 6-3.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Steve Johnson (7), United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Diego Schwartzman (4), Argentina, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6).

Women First Round

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Sloane Stephens (1), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Zheng Saisai (7), China, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Donna Vekic (3), Croatia, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Wang Yafan, China, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 4-1, retirement.

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu (4), Romania, 6-2, 7-5.

Johanna Konta (8), Britain, def. Varvara Flink, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Sofia Kenin (5), United States, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-4, 4-1 retired.

Doubles Men First Round

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, vs. John Isner and Sam Querrey, United States, cancelled

Austin Krajicek, United States, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Peter Gojowczyk and Kevin Krawietz, Germany, 6-2, 6-2.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (4), Brazil, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Bob and Mike Bryan (2), United States, def. John Millman, Australia, and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Women First Round

Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, and Irina Khromacheva (2), Russia, def. Paula Kania, Poland, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Tatjana Maria, Germany, and Christina McHale, United States, def. Irina Bara and Mihaela Buzarnescu (1), Romania, 2-6, 6-2, 10-8.

Quarterfinals

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Zheng Saisai, China, def. Johanna Konta, Britain, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.

