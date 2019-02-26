Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

February 26, 2019 12:11 am
 
Monday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Purse: Men, $1.78 million (ATP500)
Women, $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
First Round

Steve Johnson (7), United States, def. Gerardo Lopez Villasenor, Mexico, 7-5, 7-5.

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Federico Gaio, Italy, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

John Millman (8), Australia, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Women
First Round

Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, def. Maria Sakkari (6), Greece, 7-5, 4-6, 6-0.

Wang Yafan, China, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-2.

Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Conny Perrin, Switzerland, 6-4, 7-5.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Irina Bara, Romania, 6-0, 6-2.

Donna Vekic (3), Croatia, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles
Men
First Round

Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, Spain, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (3), Colombia, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, and Andreas Seppi, Italy, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Alexander and Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 6-3, 7-5.

Women
First Round

Cornelia Lister, Sweden, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, def. Timea Babos and Reka-Luca Jani, Hungary, 7-5, 7-5.

Johanna Konta, Britain, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Daria Gavrilova and Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-4, 6-1.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Zheng Saisai, China, def. Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Sabrina Santamaria (4), United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Laura Pigossi, Brazil, and Wang Yafan, China, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, and Renata Zarazua, Mexico, 6-4, 6-2.

